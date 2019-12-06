A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Friday, December 6, 2019:
PRO-BIDEN PAC AIRING ADS: A political action committee that supports Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden is airing TV ads in Iowa.
Unite the Country Super PAC made a $650,000 ad buy in Iowa, with more investments planned for this month, the group said. The first ad “highlights Joe Biden’s history of standing up for what is right, and his commitment to bringing Americans together,” the group said.
“This advertisement demonstrates the strength and character of Joe Biden, from his successful effort to ban military-style assault rifles to combating the scourge of domestic violence,” Unite the Country executive director Steve Schale said in a news release. “Joe Biden is the right person to lead our country at this moment in history, and is best positioned to defeat Donald Trump.”
SANDERS’ INTERNET ACCESS PLAN: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders proposed investing $150 billion toward expanding high-speed internet access to every U.S. household.
The U.S. senator from Vermont said the funding would be a part of his “Green New Deal,” and would come in the form of infrastructure grants and technical assistance for local governments.
Sanders also proposed requiring all internet service providers offer at least one affordable, basic internet package; breaking up internet company monopolies, and increasing the federal minimum requirements for broadband speeds.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is outrageous that across the country millions of Americans and so many of our communities do not have access to affordable high-speed internet,” Sanders said in a statement. “Access to the internet is a necessity in today's economy, and it should be available for all. We are going to take on the greedy internet, telecom, and cable monopolies and put an end to their absurd prices gauging. Just as President Roosevelt fundamentally made America more equal by bringing electricity to every farm and rural community over 80 years ago, as president, I will do the same with high-speed internet.”
BOOKER’S RURAL ‘WEALTH AND OPPORTUNITY’ PLAN: Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker unveiled a package of policy proposals designed to, in the campaign’s words, “drive small business growth and revitalize rural main streets in every corner of the country so that rural Americans can build wealth too.”
The U.S. senator from New Jersey’s proposals include re-establishing and empowering a White House Rural Council, and appointing a senior White House advisor focused on designing and executing the administration’s vision for rural America.
The proposals also include passing a moratorium on mergers and acquisitions in the food and agricultural industries and investing $2 trillion in infrastructure.
“There is a common pain in our country that affects rural, urban, and suburban places alike — while some places are thriving, so many communities are being left out and left behind,” Booker said in a statement. “No one should have to leave their home to find economic opportunity in America. That’s why I’m unveiling a plan today to create new pathways to opportunity and prosperity in rural America. Because all Americans deserve more opportunities to create wealth, to grow businesses, and to pursue their American dream.”
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.