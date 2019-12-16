A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, December 16, 2019:
YANG’S HEALTH CARE PLAN: Controlling the cost of prescription drugs and investing in technology are central tenets of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s health care policy.
The New York entrepreneur proposed negotiating prescription drug prices, using international price referencing, and public manufacturing as means to reducing prescription drug prices. He also proposed investing in technology in order to make the U.S. health care system more efficient, shifting a focus to preventative care and end-of-life options, and reducing the influence on health care companies that lobby lawmakers.
“We’re having the wrong conversation on health care. We are spending all our time arguing over who wants to cover Americans more. We talk about how we’re going to pay for it, when we already are. What we need to address are the underlying problems driving unaffordability and access,” Yang said in a statement. “It’s ridiculous that the richest and most advanced country in the history of the world has millions of Americans worried about bankruptcy because of medical bills. We owe it to ourselves and our children to get this right and ensure that people are getting the care they need and deserve.”
You have free articles remaining.
BUTTIGIEG’S PLAN FOR LATINO COMMUNITY: A $10 billion investment in federal capital to establish a fund for under-represented entrepreneurs is a key element of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s plan for investing in America’s Latino community.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor also proposed fighting evictions and predatory housing finance practices, which his campaign said disproportionately affects Latinos. Buttigieg also proposed a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., and the establishment of a national museum of the American Latino.
“The Latino community is an integral force in pushing our nation toward achieving inclusive, progressive ideals. In so many ways, members of the Latino community uphold and embody the values that make us American,” Buttigieg said in a statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.