Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Ernst wrote an op-ed piece for the Gazette in Cedar Rapids, the paper that serves the areas of Iowa hit hardest by the storm.

“There is devastation to depict and stories to share. I don’t care the network or the reporter, but the national media needs to do their job and educate the American people on what Iowans have faced and are facing,” Ernst wrote.

Greenfield made her plea in a statement issued by her campaign.

“Iowans are independent, tough and quite frankly we’re used to people flying over and forgetting about us — but after seeing damage from the derecho storm and the delayed federal response firsthand it’s clear that the national media cannot overlook this crisis any longer,” Greenfield said.

MILLER-MEEKS AIRS FIRST AD: Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican candidate in Iowa’s open-seat 2nd District race, is airing her first TV ad of the campaign. The biographical ad touches Miller-Meeks suffering an early injury from a kitchen fire, serving in the U.S. Army, attending medical school and serving as state public health director.