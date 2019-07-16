A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday, July 16, 2019:
THEDE ENDORSES HARRIS: Iowa Rep. Phyllis Thede is endorsing U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California in her quest to become the nation’s next president, according to Harris’ campaign.
Thede, a Democrat who represents District 93 in Davenport and Bettendorf, is the first member of the Iowa Legislature to back Harris. In a statement released Tuesday by the Harris campaign, Thede says she was impressed with a speech Harris gave during a February campaign event in Bettendorf.
“What most impressed me was that she believes the American people need to hear the truth,” said Thede, whose House district includes parts of Davenport. “Truth gives us a basis for a solid structure for change. Whether it is education, justice reform, mental health, or health care we must understand its effect on us as Iowans and Americans.”
As Harris seeks the nation’s highest office, race and equality have emerged as major themes of her campaign. She’s called for myriad issues facing marginalized groups in the U.S. to be more than a conversation topic among Democrats.
Harris was in Davenport Tuesday for two main campaign events. She participated in a roundtable discussion with local civil rights leaders and was scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon during a candidate forum focused on health care.
BIDEN’S PLAN FOR RURAL AMERICA: The promotion of and investment in ethanol, biofuels and wind and solar energy are among the staples in Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s policy plan for rural America.
Biden would invest $400 billion in clean energy research, innovation and deployment, and make developing the next generation of biofuels a top priority, the campaign said.
He would also set the goal of a 100 percent clean energy economy and net zero emissions by 2050.
Biden’s plan for rural America also would invest $20 billion in rural broadband expansion, expand credit access for new and small businesses in rural areas, and providing funding and flexibility designed to help rural hospitals stay open.
“As president, Biden will build a pathway to the middle class for rural Americans, in rural America,” the Biden campaign said in a news release. “He will pursue a rural economic development strategy that partners with rural communities to invest in their unique assets, with the goal of giving young people more options to live, work, and raise the next generation in rural America. It’s not just good for those in rural America, it’s good for everyone across our country.”
SESTAK’S PLAN FOR AGRICULTURE: Joe Sestak, the newest candidate in the expansive Democratic presidential field, published his agriculture policy priorities.
Sestak’s plan would include ending the use of “scattershot” tariffs, strengthening and enforcing antitrust laws, ending subsidies for “industrial farming corporations,” a buy American policy for federal procurement programs, mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef and pork products, and preventing foreign countries and companies from purchasing U.S. farmland, among others.
The entirety of Sestak’s plan can be found on his campaign website, joesestak.com.
“Farmers and farmworkers are the backbone of our economy. Yet American farmers have seldom faced as many challenges as they face today. From corporate consolidation to harmful trade wars to the increasingly extreme weather of our changing world, farmers are at the mercy of outside forces,” Sestak said in a statement. “Unfortunately, our government has all too often prioritized the interests of huge agribusiness corporations over small family farms, farmworkers, and the natural world. As president, I will always support America’s farms and rural communities. The strength of our nation is and always will be rooted in farming.”
GILLIBRAND RELEASES PLAN FOR SENIORS: Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand said she would increase Social Security benefits, protect pensions, expand Medicare and provide stronger regulation of pharmaceutical drug companies under her “Aging with Dignity” plan.
Gillibrand’s plan would increase Social Security benefits by $65 per month, and raise the floor and eliminate the cap on benefits. It also would increase the cap so individuals making more than $250,000 pay the same rate as other workers, and add a 3.8 percent tax on investment income, the revenue from which would go to the Social Security trust fund.
With the ultimate goal of a Medicare-for-all health care system, Gillibrand would create a public buy-in option. She also would cap out-of-pocket costs for seniors in Medicare Part D, her campaign said.
And she would target prescription drug prices by create a high-level position to “investigate and hold accountable any predatory business practices within the pharmaceutical industry,” allow for the importation of prescription drugs from Canada, and allow Medicare to negotiate for lower drug costs.
“I refuse to let any leader steal from our seniors and put their economic security in jeopardy,” Gillibrand said in a social media post accompanying the policy announcement. “As president, I’ll fight for families as hard as I’d fight for my own --- and that means at every stage of life. I’ll always stand up for America’s seniors so they can age with dignity.”
‘WOMEN FOR TRUMP’ COALITION ANNOUNCED: Donald Trump’s re-election campaign announced its “Women for Trump” coalition, which the campaign said will “build a massive team to share the true success stories of President Trump’s first term in office and create an opportunity for women who believe in prosperity and freedom to participate in supporting the President’s re-election.”
Iowa House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake, issued a statement in support of the coalition and its goals, saying the Trump administration “continues standing up for women who have often felt left behind.”
