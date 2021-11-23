Campaign Almanac for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Among the new endorsements are three Iowa House members: Bob Kressig of Cedar Falls, John Forbes of Urbandale, and Art Staed of Cedar Rapids.

“Admiral Mike Franken possesses the poise, demeanor and leadership experience that Iowans desperately need in the U.S. Senate. He would be ready to lead on Day 1 and is clearly Iowa Democrats’ best shot to defeat Sen. Grassley next November,” Staed said in a news release from the Franken campaign.

The other Democratic candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race are former Congresswoman and state lawmaker Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids; physician Glenn Hurst of Minden; and veterans advocate and former state lawmaker Bob Krause of Burlington.

BOHANNON ENDORSEMENT: Elect Educators Everywhere, a group that works to get teachers and other educational professionals elected to office, endorsed Christina Bohannan’s Congressional campaign. Bohannan, a law professor at the University of Iowa, is the lone Democratic candidate for Congress in Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District.

“As an educator for nearly 20 years, Christina Bohannan has put the needs of her students first,” Elect Educators Everywhere’s executive director Pete Hackeman said in a news release from the Bohannan campaign. “Her life was changed for the better by educators who believed in her and invested in her, and now she’s devoted herself to doing the same for today’s students. Selfless service like that is too often missing in Congress these days.”

