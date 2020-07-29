Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

“(The 2018 election was) all without the help of the DCCC. This cycle, I’m running our campaign the same way — out of Sioux City not Washington D.C.,” Scholten said in a news release. “The DCCC-type of campaign where you sit at home and fundraise all day doesn’t win respect, trust, or elections in these parts and wouldn’t be a good start to addressing the serious challenges facing rural America. We have an authentic campaign that reflects who I am and my vision for this district. We won’t be beholden to special interests or the DCCC; instead, we’re reaching out to folks across the political spectrum to earn votes.”