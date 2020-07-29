Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, July 29, 2020:
SCHOLTEN REJECTS DCCC: J.D. Scholten, the Democratic candidate for Congress in western Iowa’s 4th District, said he has rejected help from the national Democratic Party organization that works to elect Democrats to the U.S. House.
In a press release, Scholten said he told Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chairwoman Cheri Bustos, a Congresswoman from northwest Illinois, in a phone call that he is rejecting funds and assistance from the national organization.
Scholten is running in the open-seat 4th District race against Republican Randy Feenstra. Two years ago, Scholten nearly upset GOP U.S. Rep. Steve King; Feenstra defeated the nine-term incumbent King in this year’s Republican primary election.
“(The 2018 election was) all without the help of the DCCC. This cycle, I’m running our campaign the same way — out of Sioux City not Washington D.C.,” Scholten said in a news release. “The DCCC-type of campaign where you sit at home and fundraise all day doesn’t win respect, trust, or elections in these parts and wouldn’t be a good start to addressing the serious challenges facing rural America. We have an authentic campaign that reflects who I am and my vision for this district. We won’t be beholden to special interests or the DCCC; instead, we’re reaching out to folks across the political spectrum to earn votes.”
MILLER-MEEKS ANNOUNCES AG ENDORSEMENTS: More than 100 farm leaders representing all 24 counties in the district announced their support for Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican candidate in eastern Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional District race, her campaign announced.
The endorsements including GOP state agriculture secretary Mike Naig and Republican state lawmakers Ken Rozenboom, Jarad Klein, Ross Paustian, and Norlin Mommsen, and state party chairman Jeff Kaufmann.
Miller-Meeks, a state lawmaker, is running against Democrat and former state lawmaker Rita Hart for the seat being vacated by the retirement of seven-term Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.
“With ongoing disruption in our supply chain, Iowa’s agriculture sector in the 2nd district needs a champion in Congress now more than ever before,” Naig said in a news release from the campaign. “I know Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be that tireless champion because she is uniquely qualified for the times. As a doctor, public health official and lieutenant colonel, Iowa farmers and producers can count on Mariannette to go to bat for biofuels, fair and free trade, and our rural economy.”
GREENFIELD AD TALKS HEALTH CARE: Theresa Greenfield, the Democratic challenger in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, has a new campaign ad that highlights health care.
In the ad, Greenfield says that during her seven years running a small business, she provided health insurance to workers at no cost. She also pledged if elected to fight to preserve protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions and to “use the purchasing power of Medicare” to lower prescription drug costs.
Greenfield is facing first-term Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in Iowa's U.S. Senate race.
“Especially during a pandemic, Iowans are looking for leaders that will stand up to the corporate special interests and fight to protect and expand access to health care. Theresa knows from her personal experience running a small business that health care is a right — not a privilege,” Greenfield campaign spokeswoman Izzy Levy said in a news release.
ERNST RELEASES TWO ADS: Ernst's campaign released a pair of ads, which her campaign said highlight her work on federal relief for small businesses during the new coronavirus pandemic and the expansion of mental health care benefits for veterans.
“As a combat veteran and a mother, Joni Ernst is the only candidate in the race with the bipartisan leadership and proven record of fighting relentlessly for Iowa families, our small businesses, and our veterans,” Ernst campaign spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch said in a news release.
By Des Moines Bureau staff
