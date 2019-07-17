A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, July 17, 2019:
PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS RAISE, SPEND IN IOWA: Pete Buttigieg raised the most money in Iowa, Bernie Sanders had the most donations and also spent the most here during a recently concluded fundraising period, federal fundraising records show.
Federal fundraising reports for the second quarter of the fiscal year, which covered April 1 through June 30, were due earlier this week.
During that roughly 13-week period, Bernie Sanders spent the more in Iowa than any other Democratic presidential candidate, according to the fundraising records.
Sanders spent nearly $460,000 in Iowa during the period, far more than the second-highest spender here, Beto O’Rourke at nearly $308,000.
Sanders also received far and away the most donations from Iowans during the period: 895. That’s more than triple the 272 donations received by Pete Buttigieg.
But Buttigieg raised more money in Iowa than Sanders. Buttigieg raised $42,290 here to Sanders’ $37,948. Most of Sanders’ donations were small amounts --- averaging just more than $40 --- while Buttigieg had multiple donations in the thousands of dollars.
Elizabeth Warren raised $25,710 in Iowa during the period and received 141 donations. Kamala Harris raised $12,341 and received 217 donations.
LAWMAKER ENDORSES WARREN: Liz Bennett, a Democratic state legislator from Cedar Rapids, endorsed Warren’s campaign with a column in The Gazette in Cedar Rapids.
“As a candidate for president, (Warren has) led the way with real, detailed plans for leveling the economic playing field and ensuring opportunity for all. Elizabeth Warren has plans for tuition-free college, student debt cancellation, universal childcare, affordable housing, green manufacturing, breaking up monopolies and much more,” Bennett wrote. “We need a president who understands our challenges, and who has the plans and persistence to solve them. That’s Elizabeth Warren, and that’s why I’m supporting her in the Iowa caucuses and beyond.”
