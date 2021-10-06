Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 6, 2021:
FINKENAUER FUNDRAISING: The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer said it raised more than $1 million during the most recent three-month federal reporting period, Finkenauer’s first of the campaign.
Finkenauer is running for the right to face longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who first faces a Republican primary. Other Democrats in the race include Dave Muhlbauer and Glenn Hurst.
The Finkenauer campaign said her $1 million-plus haul is the largest non-election year fundraising quarter ever for a candidate challenging Grassley, and that donors ranged from all 99 Iowa counties.
“Together, we’re going to send a message to Washington D.C. and those at the top that Iowa doesn’t quit,” Finkenauer said in a news release. “We are building a campaign that Sen. Grassley has never seen before. … We are not backing down and we will and must win.”
HINSON FUNDRAISER: The campaign for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, the first-term Republican in eastern Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said it raised more than $1 million during the most recent three-month federal reporting period.
Hinson has announced her bid for re-election next year.
“I’m overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for the continued support for our campaign,” Hinson said through a campaign spokesperson. “Our efforts are powered by Iowans who value freedom and opportunity, and it is abundantly clear that Iowans are sick of higher taxes, more government, and out-of-touch, socialist policies under Speaker Pelosi and the Biden Administration.”
FEENSTRA FUNDRAISING: The campaign for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, the Republican who represents western Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, said it raised more than $320,000 during the most recent three-month federal reporting period.
Feenstra’s campaign said it ends the period with more than $630,000 in its account.
“I promised to deliver conservative results in Congress and that’s exactly what I’m doing,” Feenstra said in a campaign news release. “The outpouring of support we continue to receive proves that Iowans want a proven conservative leader that delivers for our families, farmers and main streets.”