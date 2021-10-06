Campaign Almanac for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Wednesday, October 6, 2021:

FINKENAUER FUNDRAISING: The campaign for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer said it raised more than $1 million during the most recent three-month federal reporting period, Finkenauer’s first of the campaign.

Finkenauer is running for the right to face longtime Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who first faces a Republican primary. Other Democrats in the race include Dave Muhlbauer and Glenn Hurst.

The Finkenauer campaign said her $1 million-plus haul is the largest non-election year fundraising quarter ever for a candidate challenging Grassley, and that donors ranged from all 99 Iowa counties.

“Together, we’re going to send a message to Washington D.C. and those at the top that Iowa doesn’t quit,” Finkenauer said in a news release. “We are building a campaign that Sen. Grassley has never seen before. … We are not backing down and we will and must win.”