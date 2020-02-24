Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, February 24, 2020:
GRAHAM ENDORSES MILLER-MEEKS: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., endorsed state legislator Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District Republican primary.
“Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ track record during her time in the Iowa Senate proves that she is ready, willing, and able to fight for the conservative values that make America great,” Graham said in a news release issue by the Miller-Meeks campaign. “Under President (Donald) Trump, our economy is booming, terrorist organizations are being eliminated, our border is being secured, and our trade deals are being improved. Now, more than ever, it is important that we send leaders like Dr. Miller-Meeks to Congress to keep our country moving in the right direction.”
The other Republican running in Iowa’s open-seat 2nd Congressional race is former Illinois Congressman Bobby Schilling.
You have free articles remaining.
UNION ENDORSES GREENFIELD: Iowa’s chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees endorsed Des Moines businesswoman Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary. The union represents more than 8,700 federal employees in Iowa, according to the Greenfield campaign.
“Theresa Greenfield is a mother of four who will fight to expand access to good-paying union jobs and protect our sacred public institutions like Social Security and Veterans Affairs — not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because it affects her and her family personally,” Gregg James, national vice president of the union’s 8th District, said in a news release distributed by the Greenfield campaign. “When Theresa’s first husband, an electrical worker and union member, died on the job while she was expecting their second child, she relied on Social Security survivor benefits and her husband’s union benefits to provide for her family.”
The Greenfield campaign said it has received endorsements from labor unions that represent a total of more than 65,000 Iowa workers.
The other Democratic candidates in Iowa’s U.S. Senate primary are Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro. The winner likely will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst.
— Lee Des Moines Bureau