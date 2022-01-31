CAPITOL DIGEST (copy)

ANTISEMITISM DEFINED: Legislation requiring law enforcement, prosecutors and courts to consider a widely used definition of antisemitism when determining whether there has been a violation of law of policy prohibiting discriminatory acts was approved by the House Judiciary Committee, but not without dissent.

Democrats on the committee had questions about the approach majority Republicans were taking to require consideration of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism, but not put the definition in Iowa Code.

“I don’t understand how putting a reference to this definition in Iowa Code makes anything better for any class of person,” said Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton. “It’s crazy to say this is about showing that we understand antisemitism is broader than what we have in Code, but don’t put the language in the Code.”

House Study Bill 538 was approved 15-4. Those who voted “no” said they may support the bill if they get more information before it is debated on the floor.