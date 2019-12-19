{{featured_button_text}}
030619-Iowa-State-Capitol-011

The Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines March 6.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

INMATE DEATH: An inmate from Buchanan County died of an apparent suicide Wednesday at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women at Mitchellville.

Kimberly Nicole Battle, 27, had been serving a four-year maximum sentence since March 1 for assault causing injury to a peace officer.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Whenever a suspected suicide occurs, the state or county medical examiner conducts an autopsy and the department conducts an investigation into the incident.

 

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments