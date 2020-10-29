CAPITOL DIGEST: Iowa sees 47th Save Haven baby

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest for Thursday:
GOVERNOR GETS CRIMINAL JUSTICE REPORT: Gov. Kim Reynolds received a final criminal justice reform report Thursday that included a recommended statutory prohibition on disparate treatment in law enforcement activities, requiring data collection on race and ethnicity in law enforcement stops and analysis of that data.
The recommendations came from a panel the governor charged with making recommendations for building an unbiased criminal justice system in Iowa.
“Taken together, these recommendations would represent another historic step forward in Iowa’s leadership in civil rights and criminal justice reform,” Reynolds said. “I look forward to reviewing the committee’s recommendations as I lay out my 2021 legislative agenda and move criminal justice reform forward.”
The panel, led by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, advised that Iowa should ban disparate treatment by law enforcement and begin collecting data statewide to analyze racial profiling.
Previously, the committee laid out a “second chances” plan to help formerly incarcerated Iowans build a pathway out of prison that would lead to stronger reintegration into civil society.
SAFE HAVEN BABY: Iowa Department of Human Services announced Thursday that a baby girl, born Oct. 12, was released to DHS custody, marking the 47th time it has used the state’s safe haven procedure since the law went into effect.
Through Iowa’s Safe Haven law, parents, or their authorized representatives, can leave infants age 30 days or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment. Specific details are withheld to protect the identity of the parents and the children.
“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, administrator of the DHS adult, children and family services division.
“We want to ensure Iowans know that Safe Haven is an available option if they cannot care for their newborn safely. We recognize that these decisions are often made in the midst of crisis and the protocols are built accordingly.”
The Safe Haven procedure prioritizes the health and physical safety of the infants, as well as the anonymity of the parents or authorized individuals who relinquish custody of the child, according to state officials.
The Safe Haven law was approved in the wake of a high-profile case in 2001 involving a teen mother in Eastern Iowa who killed her home-delivered newborn.
Infants who are safe haven babies are placed with approved foster or adoptive families.
DISASTER RESPONSE RECOGNITION: Officials in Iowa’s Office of the Chief Information Officer say the state has been recognized as a leader in disaster recovery by the 2020 Digital States Survey.
Iowa received a “B” grade in the survey, which praised the state for ongoing investment in broadband infrastructure, master data management projects, cybersecurity initiatives and digital citizen engagement, according to an OCIO news release.
Iowa and two other states were praised for “the ability to recover from and maintain continuous IT and business operations during disasters and crisis conditions.”
Organizers say the Digital States Survey highlights best and emerging technology practices that serve as models and can be shared across state borders. The report can be found at the govtech.com/computing/Digital-States-Survey-2020-Cloud-Is-More-Critical-Than-Ever.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
