CAPITOL DIGEST

Overall, it appears the stakeholders are very supportive of what the governor has proposed,” said Chapman, who noted he was not ready to support a sales tax hike but neither would he rule it out. “I think everything is on the table at this point.”

GUBERNATORIAL APPOINTMENTS: Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday appointed 180 Iowans to state boards and commissions that will be subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate.

Included in the list of gubernatorial nominees were Lance Horbach of Tama and Daryl Olsen of Audubon to the state Racing and Gaming Commission and Kathleen Fehrman of Des Moines and Charese Yanney of Sioux City to the state Transportation Commission.

Other notable appointees were Brooke Axiotis of Des Moines, Brian Kane of Dubuque, John Robbins of Iowa Falls, Georgia Van Gundy of Waukee and Hannah Groos of Nevada (non-voting student member) to the state Board of Education; Mary Junge of Cedar Rapids to the Iowa Lottery Authority Board.

Also, Rachel Eubank of Des Moines to the state Alcoholic Beverages Division; Trudy Caviness of Ottumwa, Patricia Fasbender of Des Moines and Warren Gall of Dubuque to the Iowa Board of Medicine; and Nicole Crain of Windsor Heights, Cheryl Hanson of Fayette and Quentin Stanerson of Audubon to the State Judicial Nominating Commission.