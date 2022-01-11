CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

NEW U.S. IOWA: A legislator is proposing that the state appropriate $200,000 for the christening and commissioning of the U.S.S. Iowa, a nuclear submarine.

Republican Rep. Brian Lohse of Bondurant, who sponsored HF 2002, said the 377-foot warship is under construction in a Groton, Conn., shipyard.

It’s anticipated the christening - when the shipyard will release the submarine over to the Navy for testing – will be this spring in Connecticut. It hasn’t been finalized, but the commissioning may take place near Los Angeles where the retired U.S.S. Iowa battleship is moored.

EXECUTIVE ORDERS: A House Republican leader wants a broader review of presidential executive orders before state officials choose to ignore them.