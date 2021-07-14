Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
PAY HIKES, STUDIES APPROVED: Members of the Legislative Council on Wednesday approved pay raises of 1.1 percent to cover cost-of-living increases, similar to other state workers, for legislative employees.
The panel also approved eight interim study panels, including five that are statutory committees tracking tax expenditures, fiscal policies, health policy oversight, state government efficiency reviews and the Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System (IPERS).
The three new interim panels were a Health Insurance Mandate Review Committee, a Regents Universities Study Committee and a Brady-Giglio List Study Committee.
A Giglio or Brady list is a list compiled, usually by a prosecutor's office or a police department, containing the names and details of law enforcement officers who have had sustained incidents of untruthfulness, criminal convictions, candor issues, or some other type of issue placing their credibility into question.
The regents’ study group is required to examine the administrative costs, staffing levels and allocation of staff at the institutions of higher learning governed by the State Board of Regents, as well as graduation and student retention rates for each academic program at each institution and submit a report to the General Assembly by Dec. 15.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, lawmakers were told the state is expected to receive 2020 U.S. Census population data by Aug. 16.
The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency then will begin drawing new congressional and legislative district maps for the General Assembly and governor to consider in a special legislative session.
ATTENTION PHOTOGRAPHERS: Iowa photographers are invited by the Iowa Department Natural Resources to enter your photos in the America’s State Parks 2021 Photo Contest, hosted by the National Association of State Park Directors.
Photos will feature state parks from Iowa and other states, and could be included in calendars and other publications.
Participating photographers can showcase Iowa’s beauty while winning prizes and earning national recognition for photo entries.
Photos categories include friends and family; camping; scenic and seasons; wildlife and activities. Participants must be aged 18 or older. The deadline is July 31. To enter, visit https://stateparksphotocontest.org.
DPS ACCREDITATION: An assessment team from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies https://www.calea.org will examine all aspects of the Iowa Department of Public Safety’s policy and procedures, management, operations, and support services on Monday and Tuesday.
The team’s examination will ensure the department “meets the commission’s state-of-the-art standards (and) is part of a voluntary process to gain accreditation — a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence,” said Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens.
As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at an online public information session at 4 p.m. Monday. Anyone interested in offering comments should contact Director Charis Paulson at (515) 725-6277 before noon that day to receive a link to participate.
If unable to participate in that session, agency employees and the public may comment by calling (515) 725-6275 between 1 and 3 p.m. that day.
Written comments may be sent to the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or emailed to calea@calea.org.