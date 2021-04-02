Charter schools, but not vouchers, advance in Iowa Legislature

“What’s frustrating to me is that a lot of the bills that are still alive are things that have nothing to do with COVID recovery, that have nothing to do with the day-to-day lives of Iowans, and that’s pretty frustrating,” said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, of Windsor Heights, who as a Democrat is in the minority party. “We have one month left and it’s a little disappointing, to say the least, that we haven’t had enough done on COVID recovery and relief. We think it’s pretty important that we address the elephant in the room, which is the global pandemic that’s still taking place. We’re not out of this yet.”

Konfrst blamed failed GOP leadership that has focused too much of the 2021 session on “divisive social issues.”

But Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said majority Republicans and the governor are addressing priorities that voters enlisted them to accomplish, adding, “We still have unfinished business that we have to take care of to keep the promises that we made on the campaign trail that are really important. It’s not a sprint to hurry up and get the budget done and go home. There are still priority bills out there, but certainly once this week is over a lot of the focus will shift to the budget, getting out budget bills, coming up with a joint target and working toward adjournment.”