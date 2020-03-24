COVID-19: While Illinois' governor looks for hotels to be makeshift hospitals, Iowa's continues to say a shelter in place order isn't necessary

On Tuesday, President Donald J. Trump said he wants the nation’s economy “opened up” by Easter, and may soon loosen federal guidelines for social distancing in place to combat COVID-19, the new coronavirus.
The governors of Illinois and Iowa reacted very differently to that news.
Illinois now has 1,535 confirmed cases and 16 deaths. Iowa, in contrast, has 124 confirmed cases and announced its first death Tuesday, a woman, between the ages of 61-80, in Dubuque County.
“I think the president is not taking into account the true damage that this will do to our country if we see truly millions of people die,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his daily news conference. “And that's what I think would happen. That's what the scientists, doctors tell us would happen. If you don't have these restrictions on, the damage that would be done, the lives that would be lost, the overrunning of our health care system would lead to real devastation. So, I'm very, very concerned about what the president is saying.”
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, on the other hand, shares Trump’s desire to re-open American businesses as soon as possible, though unlike the president, she would not make predictions or put timelines on such actions.
During her daily news conference, Reynolds said she hopes businesses and schools in Iowa will soon be open again. But she declined to say how long that may take.
“As I’ve said all along, I’m going to continue to make decisions based on the data, utilizing the expertise that I have in the Department of Public Health, working alongside the (federal) CDC, taking a look at what other states are doing, really walking through some of the metrics (the state is tracking), working with communities across that state, and we’ll take a look at what makes sense for us to either extend or start to bring some of those escorts back online," she said.
Using that data, Reynolds has refused to issue a shelter-in-place order — as Pritzker did last week in Illinois — despite calls from some of the state’s mayors.
The state public health department examines myriad data when determining what mitigation strategies to recommend to the governor, deputy director Sarah Reisetter reiterated Tuesday.
Reisetter said the department considers the percent of an area’s population that is 65 or older, the percent of cases that requires hospitalizations, the rate of infection per 100,000 Iowans over the past 14 days, the number of outbreaks in settings like long-term care facilities, and information from other states and local public health officials.
“Think of this as a dial and not a switch,” Reisetter said. “We will recommend turning the dial up and down over time. That’s how we will slow the spread of the virus in our state in order to prevent overwhelming our health care system and to protect our health care workers and our vulnerable populations.”
In Illinois, Pritzker took a starker tone. The state is stockpiling medical supplies and working to expand its hospital capacity, he said, even by converting some closed hotels into isolation facilities.
Illinois’ numbers would be substantially worse, Pritzker said, without the social restrictions he put in place.
“In our worst-case scenario projections – that is without the stay-at-home order – in one week, we would need over 2,500 more non-ICU beds and 800 ICU beds than we have in existence in the entire state today,” Pritzker said. “Further still, in two weeks, we would need over 28,000 additional non-ICU beds, and over 9,400 additional ICU beds. That's untenable.”
