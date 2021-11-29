Davenport aldermen call for resolution opposing Scott County youth detention plans

Scott County officials, too, argue the youth detention facility — which opened in 1980 and was expanded in 1987, 1994 and 2003 — is outdated and not conducive to treatment or rehabilitation. Space constraints also limit detention staff's ability to properly classify and separate juveniles based on the severity of their offense.

While recognizing the county’s need to replace the outdated facility, critics argue Scott County's youth population and youth incarceration numbers are in decline.

"Statistics across the country and even within the State of Iowa project an overall need for fewer allocated beds in Juvenile Detention Centers," according to the resolution. "Community-based approaches such as the Youth Assessment Program that work to redirect at-risk youth are a growing alternative to costly incarceration. The City Council recommend the Board of Supervisors closely examine these options as it addresses the state's mandate to remove young people from adult facilities."

Meginnis and Gripp, too, object to the planned location of a new detention center "anywhere within or adjacent to the city's most challenged neighborhoods."

Tentative plans call for building the larger facility at the Burke Dry Cleaners property at 936 West 4th St.