Delay in releasing census data may force special session of Iowa Legislature

Every 10 years after the census, the boundaries of congressional and legislative districts are redrawn to reflect population changes. Iowa is expected to retain four congressional seats. However, state House and Senate districts will be redrawn to reflect where population has grown and declined.

Since 1981, Iowa has used a non-partisan process for drawing election districts that is considered a national model because it eliminates gerrymandering, a process politicians and political parties use to draw districts to their benefit.

“There’s a set procedure on how we do (redistricting) and we’ll follow those procedures,” said state Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, the incoming president of the Iowa Senate, in a recent interview.

“We have timelines that we have to get our work done when it comes to redistricting and I think perhaps the biggest challenge for us is just the time of when we’re going have those census numbers and when we get it all wrapped up,” he said.

A special session isn’t the only option legislators have. Notably, during the 2020 session earlier this year, lawmakers paused their regular session in March due to the pandemic and returned in June to finish.