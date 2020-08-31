Democrats challenge Iowa district court rulings on absentee ballot requests

“It is unfortunate that the Democratic Party is now opposed to a statewide mailing of absentee ballot request forms,” Pate said in a statement. “They apparently only want voters in Democrat-heavy counties to request ballots, using request forms prefilled with voters’ personal information.

“Not only would this lawsuit prevent my office from mailing absentee ballot request forms statewide, it would also remove additional flexibility for Iowa’s military, overseas and health care facility voters,” Pate said.

The court rulings in Linn and Woodbury counties require the auditors in those counties to inform voters in writing that their absentee ballot requests cannot be honored and tell them they must submit a fresh application if they want to vote by absentee ballot. Voters also have the option of in-person voting Nov. 3.

A hearing on a third challenge by the Republican National Committee is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Johnson County.

The three auditors — all Democrats — sent more than 200,000 absentee ballot requests that were prepopulated with voter identification numbers. Their intent, the auditors said, was to make it easier for eligible Iowans to safely vote during the coronavirus pandemic.