Democrats: Let Iowans vote on legal marijuana

Public support in Iowa for legal marijuana has climbed exponentially in recent years: it was at just 29% in a 2013 Iowa Poll.

“This has become a mainstream issue. The majority of Iowans support this,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, a Democrat from Iowa City. “The Republicans are in the minority on this. That said, we need their help to move this constitutional amendment to voters so they can have their voices heard.”

That does not sound likely. Such a proposal likely would move through the judiciary committee, and the man who chairs that committee in the Senate, Sen. Brad Zaun, a Republican from Urbandale, said that will not happen.

“Gimmicks like a constitutional amendment on recreational marijuana do a better job of illustrating the lack of ideas Senate Democrats have to solve the problems of Iowans than any response I have,” Zaun said in an emailed statement. “I have no intentions of advancing this bill out of the judiciary committee.”