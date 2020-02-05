DES MOINES — After the 2016 Iowa Democratic caucuses, amid concerns about procedures and access, the state party formed a committee to discuss and make recommendations to improve the caucuses.
Might a similar committee be necessary once the dust is settled on the 2020 caucuses, which 48 hours later still did not have complete results?
Key members of that 2016 committee said another, similar post-mortem committee could be useful.
But they cautioned such a committee must be properly formed and given clear guidance. And one 2016 committee member said any review should not focus solely on this year’s results reporting issues.
“Of course, of course, we should,” said Dave Nagle, the former Democratic Congressman from eastern Iowa who led the 2016 caucus review committee. “But we should look at everything. … The caucus procedure should have a top-to-bottom review.”
State party officials said a coding error in the app that was developed for this year’s caucuses caused inconsistencies in the results and that backup systems took longer than expected to execute, leaving the world watching without complete results two days later.
As of early Wednesday evening, 86% of precincts had been officially reported by the state party. Pete Buttigieg led the field with 26.7% of the state delegate equivalents awarded, and Bernie Sanders was close behind with 25.4%.
Elizabeth Warren had 18.3% of the state delegate equivalents, Joe Biden 15.9% and Amy Klobuchar 12.1%.
Precinct leaders from across the state said they experienced issues with the results reporting app and then had to deal with overwhelmed phone lines when many leaders attempted to call results into state party headquarters.
“The app was just a fatal flaw,” Nagle said.
Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price said Tuesday during a brief news conference that “a thorough, transparent and independent examination of what occurred (Monday) will follow.”
Norm Sterzenbach, who also served on that 2016 review committee and is a former state party caucus director, said any new committee will need to be carefully designed in order to be effective.
“There’s a couple of issues. The first is just determining what happened (with the app), what broke down, doing that post-mortem and figuring out what was the problem, and then trying to develop solutions for that,” Sterzenbach said. “(But) I think that commissions are not always helpful in producing a good result. I think they produce a political result. The recommendations are something all perspectives agree to, instead of a clear direction for the committee to go.”
Chris Hall, a Democratic state legislator from Sioux City and another member of the 2016 caucus review committee, said he thought the committee’s work was productive and helped improve the caucus experience in 2020. He said he felt its recommendations helped create caucuses that were well-run until it came time to report the results.
When asked if another review committee could be similarly helpful in addressing how future caucus results are reported, Hall said the focus for now needs to remain on producing complete and accurate results.
“The dust needs to settle. First, we need to make sure the information is accurate and well-reported,” Hall said. “And certainly (then) we’ll be wanting to figure out the next steps from there.”
Nagle praised the state party for focusing on accurate results and criticized the national party for requiring additional data reporting. In an effort to increase transparency in the process, the national party this year required the state party for the first time to record and report not just the state delegate equivalents earned at the end of the process but also the total first preference for each candidate and the final alignment.
Nagle also pushed back at national media outlets that have been critical of Iowa Democrats for not producing the results in a timely fashion.
“I feel like I’ve lost a member of my family,” Nagle said in describing his reaction to the wave of criticism. “It’s painful.”
