DES MOINES — The number of Iowa National Guard soldiers deployed is expected to rise from roughly 100 to more than 2,000 over the next year, its leader said Thursday during the annual condition of the Guard address to the Iowa Legislature.
Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, said the expected jump in deployments is part of a natural, cyclical ebb and flow of deployments, not a direct response to recent military actions between the U.S. and Iran in the Middle East.
“It’s nothing to do with the current situation that’s going on within central command area of operations. This was scheduled. It was planned,” Corell told reporters after the address.
Corell said he expects the Iowa National Guard’s 2nd Infantry Brigade, based in Boone, to be deployed. The unit previously was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.
Corell was appointed Adjutant General in August after the retirement of Maj. Gen. Timothy Orr, who had served in the post for 10 years and in the Guard for 40 years.
During Thursday’s address, Corell introduced himself to state lawmakers as a northeast Iowa native with an extensive military family — his grandfather and father served in the Marines and his three sons are Guard members.
Corell has served in the Guard for 34 years. He said he enlisted “for extra money and benefits,” but stayed because he found “purpose and meaning in service above one’s self.”
Corell also described his plan to review the Guard’s infrastructure and personnel levels to determine if some facilities should be closed. He said some facilities may be in areas where population has shrunk and there is not sufficient workforce.
“The Guard was built on local communities, and the local communities today, there are populations that have shifted,” Corell said. “Many times people who leave those small communities, they go to college, they go to where they can get a good job, a high-paying job, and most of those are in metropolitan areas. And that’s the reality that I face as I look at it.
“I can’t continue to have quality infrastructure where I’m pouring tax dollars from federal and state funds into a facility that I can’t keep manned because I can’t recruit form the local area because the pool of people just doesn’t exist.”
Corell did not say which facilities he has in mind for possible closure or how many, other than it likely will be “a couple” over time.
