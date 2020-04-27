Don't think it's safe to return to work as Iowa re-opens? That's a 'voluntary quit' and you'll lose unemployment benefits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — Iowans who refuse to return to work because of COVID-19 concerns will be considered a 'voluntary quit' except in certain circumstances.

According to the state's workforce development department, Iowans may continue to collect unemployment benefits while choosing to remain home only if he or she:

has tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms

has a household member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

does not have child care or transportation for COVID-19-related reasons

has recovered from COVID-19 but suffered from medical complications that caused an inability to perform essential job duties.

Employees experiencing any of those circumstances should work with their employer, the department recommended.

Refusing to work for any other reason would be considered a “voluntary quit” and the individual would no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits, including newly created federal assistance, the department said.