Eastern Iowa legislator, firefighters: Treat COVID-19 as a line-of-duty disease

An Eastern Iowa lawmaker and firefighters are asking that first responders with COVID-19 be presumed to have contracted the coronavirus while on the job and that time off, medical care and recovery associated with the respiratory illness be treated as a line-of-duty injury.

At present, there is no consistency in how COVID-19 is being handled, with some cities treating it as a presumed work illness, while others don’t.

State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, won House passage of a bill, House File 2592, to expand benefits under the Municipal Fire and Police Retirement System to make lung and respiratory illnesses a presumed line-of-work condition. However, the bill did not get to the Senate floor before the Iowa Legislature suspended its session in mid-March.

So Kaufmann is asking Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue guidance to all cities to treat COVID-19 among police, firefighters and other first responders as a work-related injury or disease.

Kaufmann said he thought first responders who must be quarantined, isolated or removed from public safety service because they had been exposed to or contracted COVID-19 should be “afforded the protections of a line-of-duty injury.”