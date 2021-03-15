Ernst: GOP can campaign on opposition to COVID relief

DES MOINES --- The latest round of federal COVID-19 relief is decidedly popular with the public, but U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Monday she believes Republicans will be able to sell their unanimous opposition to the package once the stimulus money has come and gone.

The $1.9 trillion package includes, among other things, $1,400 stimulus payments to many Americans, an expansion of the child care tax credit in the form of payments to many American families, unemployment assistance, aid for state and local governments, funding for schools, food and housing assistance, and funding for vaccine production and testing.

No Congressional Republicans, including any from Iowa, voted in support of the package.

But the legislation is popular with Americans: 7 out of 10 in a recent Pew Research Center poll said they favor the legislation.

During a conference call with Iowa reporters, Ernst on Monday said she believes Republicans will be able to campaign on their opposition to the relief package despite its popularity. She said the economic payments are good for those families who are in need, but said some are going to people who don’t need them.

