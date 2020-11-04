Ernst rides GOP's Iowa 'tsunami'

During her acceptance speech, Ernst tried to tone down the partisan rhetoric and polarization that was breaking along urban-rural lines by telling Iowans “this has been a very difficult year and a very challenging election for all of us. People on both sides feel divided. Emotions and those wounds are very, very raw. But the election is over and it’s time to start the healing. We need to turn down the rhetoric and start listening once again.

“We are all Americans and there is much more that unites us than divides us,” she added. “The challenges that we face — whether it’s from COVID to the economic recovery that is yet ahead of us — they are too great for any of us to do alone.”

That message was in stark contrast to the slow-developing and potentially ugly climax of the divisive presidential battle between former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and Trump, who was aided by Iowa’s six electoral votes after he won all but six of Iowa’s counties. Trump won about 53% of Iowa’s vote compared with Biden’s about 45%.

“In a way, she won this by wrapping her arms tightly around Donald Trump and that certainly helped her,” Drake University political science professor Dennis Goldford said of Ernst’s win over Greenfield.