Felon voting order will be done in time for election, Reynolds says

DES MOINES — With Black Lives Matter protestors chanting just outside the conference room, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday said her planned executive order to automatically restore voting rights to felons who complete their sentences will be done in time for this fall’s election.

During her press conference at the Iowa Capitol, Reynolds said she does not have a specific timeline, but pledged it will be done in time for the election.

“I’ve made the commitment. And I think we’ll get it done,” Reynolds said. “But I think it’s really important that we do it right, and that we get the verbiage right. Because that’s the problem with executive orders: whoever’s sitting in my chair, it changes based on who’s there next. So the more we can think about some of those things, and some of the things that we need to do to make sure that we’re doing it appropriately, it’s really important to me.”

Iowa is the only state that requires felons to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored upon completion of their sentence.

Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2005 issued an executive order that automatically restored felons’ voting rights upon completion of their sentences, but Republican Gov. Terry Branstad in 2010 reversed that order, restoring the current process.