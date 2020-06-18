Felon voting order will be done in time for election, Reynolds says

DES MOINES — With Black Lives Matter protestors chanting just outside the conference room, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday said her planned executive order to automatically restore voting rights to felons who complete their sentences will be done in time for this fall’s election.
During her press conference at the Iowa Capitol, Reynolds said she does not have a specific timeline, but pledged it will be done in time for the election.
“I’ve made the commitment. And I think we’ll get it done,” Reynolds said. “But I think it’s really important that we do it right, and that we get the verbiage right. Because that’s the problem with executive orders: whoever’s sitting in my chair, it changes based on who’s there next. So the more we can think about some of those things, and some of the things that we need to do to make sure that we’re doing it appropriately, it’s really important to me.”
Iowa is the only state that requires felons to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored upon completion of their sentence.
Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2005 issued an executive order that automatically restored felons’ voting rights upon completion of their sentences, but Republican Gov. Terry Branstad in 2010 reversed that order, restoring the current process.
Reynolds, a Republican and Branstad’s former lieutenant and successor, has called for amending the state’s constitution to automatically restore felons’ voting rights post-sentence, after payment of certain fines and fees. But legislation to start the multiple-years process of amending the state constitution stalled during this past session.
Reynolds said she still hopes for the more permanent solution of a constitutional amendment, but in the meantime plans the executive order so more Iowans can vote in this fall’s election.
“I still want to make this a permanent solution. So I’m still going to continue next year to advocate for a constitutional amendment, because I believe that that’s the right thing to do,” Reynolds said. “(Meantime the executive order) is a priority of mine, we have an important election coming up, and so I have made it clear that I will do an executive order, and it will be done in a timely manner so that people have an opportunity to participate in this election.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.