Former Iowa Libertarian Party chair charged with first-degree theft

The former chair of the Libertarian Party of Iowa has been charged first-degree theft following an investigation into his use of party funds for personal use.

The Marion County Attorney’s Office filed the charge against Michael James Conner Jr., 41, of Knoxville, earlier this week after receiving complaints from party members who had conducted an internal investigation that revealed more than $10,000 in unauthorized spending.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation showed multiple unauthorized purchases including several streaming services at his residence, ATM cash withdrawals and grocery and alcohol purchases at several locations in Knoxville. The defendant also was seen on video surveillance at several retail stores in Knoxville using the Libertarian Party debit card for food and alcohol purchases. The total value of unauthorized transactions was $10,037, according to the complaint.

First-degree theft is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.

Court records show that on Thursday, Conner posted a surety bond for his $10,000 bail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0