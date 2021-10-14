Franken enters Iowa’s U.S. Senate race

Mike Franken is entering Iowa’s U.S. Senate race, the Sioux City veteran and Democrat announced Thursday morning on social media.

Franken, a retired three-star admiral in the U.S. Navy, becomes the fifth candidate in the Democratic primary. The Democratic nominee will likely face longtime incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in next fall’s general election.

“An important part of leadership is doing what’s right. In 2002, I cast the sole ‘no’ vote during deliberations on the invasion of Iraq. Now, I’m declaring my candidacy to unseat (Grassley) to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate,” Franken posted on Twitter.

Franken was referring to his vote as a Navy captain while discussing the potential invasion of Iraq with other military leaders in the Bush administration.

Franken also ran in the Democratic primary in Iowa’s 2020 U.S. Senate race. He received 25% of the primary vote and finished second to Theresa Greenfield, who was defeated by Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst in the 2020 general election.