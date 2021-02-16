Gov. Reynolds' broadband gets boost but no more money

That triggered a discussion of whether the priority is to provide technology upgrades quicker or cheaper, or get a high-speed network in place for the future that won’t have to be continuously upgraded or become obsolete.

“It’s a huge priority for the governor and it’s a huge priority for Iowans,” said Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, chair of the Senate Commerce subcommittee that advanced the bill to full committee. “I agree I don’t want to have the egg on our face and have something like the ICN. When they built the ICN, the word Zoom probably wasn’t mentioned at the time. I do think we need to think of these things down the road and we need to do it well.”

The ICN — Iowa Communications Network — was created in the 1980s by the Legislature to link state agencies, schools and libraries in the state with a fiber-optic network, but has since been criticized as outdated.

Shine said he believes the governor’s $450 million initiative will achieve its goal using a public-private partnership with match rates of 25 percent up to 80 percent or higher to address a problem that some have projected will take $900 million to solve.

“The governor has set the bar very high,” said Shine. “This is doable under this proposal.”