Governor pushes tax cuts, school reforms, work priorities

House Speaker Pat Grassley agreed, saying his caucus supports not just a one-time return of cash to taxpayers but a long-term reduction in the tax burden on middle-class taxpayers.

Senate Democratic leader Zach Wahls said Democrats were concerned about talks by some Republicans to eliminate the income tax and what that would mean for spending on public education, Medicaid, prisons and public safety.

Republican Sen. Amy Sinclair said proposals out of the Senate would include cuts to individual income taxpayers.

Reynolds also said Iowa had too few workers. She noted that 66% of those who are unemployed are between the ages of 25 and 66, which she said is due to a lack of training for available jobs and a lack of incentives to push people to work.

She said there would be a review of unemployment statutes, many written long ago, to update them for a new economy with a focus on "the need to incentivize work and not for people to stay home." She said an inadequate workforce was one of the biggest issues facing lawmakers.