Grassley not advising GOP House members on Thursday infrastructure vote

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who touted his vote for a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package as an investment in Iowa’s future, isn’t advising his Iowa GOP House colleagues one way or the other as they prepare to vote on the plan Thursday.

When he voted for the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act seven weeks ago, Grassley said that like any compromise, the bill wasn’t perfect “and nobody got everything they wanted or likes everything in the bill.”

However, the Iowa Republican said the bill — which includes $559 billion in new infrastructure spending — would make a “significant” investment in Iowa’s roads, bridges, waterways, energy and internet infrastructure, “all without raising taxes on Iowa families.”

A floor vote on the package has been scheduled for Thursday in the House, where it faces opposition from Republican as well as Democratic progressives who are threatening to withhold support unless and until Congress acts on a broader $3.5 trillion “soft infrastructure” bill.