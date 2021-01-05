Grassley’s office clarifies remarks about joint session, election results

DES MOINES — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was referring to a potential debate in the U.S. Senate — not the joint session during which Congress will decide whether to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election — when he said Tuesday he does not expect Vice President Mike Pence to preside over the Senate, Grassley’s office said Tuesday.

Grassley’s comments caught the attention of national reporters Tuesday morning when, asked about Wednesday’s proceedings, he said, “First of all, I will be — if the Vice President isn’t there, and we don’t expect him to be there — I will be presiding over the Senate.”

Republican President Donald Trump has, without any evidence of voter fraud or any other electoral malfeasance, pressured Pence to reject the results of the election that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. That left some to wonder whether Pence would oversee the certification of the results in Congress, a procedure scheduled for Wednesday in a joint session, or if Pence might instead punt that responsibility to Grassley, who serves as President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Grassley’s office, however, said Grassley was not saying he did not expect Pence to preside over the joint session. Rather, Grassley’s office said, the senator was referring to a potential debate over the election results in the U.S. Senate.