Grassley sees possibility for bipartisan work with Biden administration

“There’s a lot of leeway that the president has in existing law that he can use to satisfy the progressive wing of the party” in environmental and labor regulation, he said. “And there’s not much we can do about it, because we wouldn’t get laws passed over his veto.”

Grassley holds out hope for another COVID-19 relief package in the final three weeks of the current session of Congress. That will happen if Democrats and Republicans move forward with a bill targeting “a long list of the things that we agree on.”

Republicans, he said, take the view “we ought to help as many people as we can where there’s already agreement and probably something could pass very unanimously.”

Congress already has approved around $3 trillion in COVID-19 relief spending, and Grassley would like to see much of the unspent funds reallocated. For example, there is about $110 billion of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program that has not been spent.

The $3 trillion-plus package proposed by the Democratic-controlled House, he said, is a non-starter in the Senate where Republicans are looking at about a half-trillion dollars of additional funds to provide COVID-19 relief and stimulate the economy.