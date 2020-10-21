Grassley voices displeasure with social media 'censoring'

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, one of the U.S. Senate’s most prolific Twitter users, voiced his displeasure with the social media platform for “censoring” stories that raised questions about former Vice President Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings.

Twitter, along with Facebook, took steps to limit the spread of a New York Post story that reported on emails it said were found on a laptop computer that might have belonged to the presidential nominee’s son, Hunter Biden, at a computer repair shop.

The story suggested that the younger Biden arranged for top executives at the Ukrainian energy firm he was affiliated with to meet with his father, who was vice president at the time. The Biden campaign denies there was such a meeting.

Twitter initially banned links to the story, and Facebook deprioritized it. Their actions touched off a firestorm of criticism from conservatives that the companies were censoring news. Defenders of Biden suggested it was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said there was no information to support that claim.

Rather than speak to the authenticity of the story Wednesday, the Iowa Republican focused on what he called the danger of social media companies limiting access to news.