Grassroots effort aims draft retired admiral to challenge Grassley

Linda Foens recently tagged Franken in a post about the 2022 Senate race.

“Immediately a bunch of people started messaging me saying, ‘Let’s go,’” she said. They asked if Franken had indicated whether he was interested.

“Everything indicates he has not closed the door,” she said.

Franken confirmed Monday afternoon that he has not ruled out running in 2022.

“But I haven’t made a decision to do it, either,” he said. “There is a cast of hundreds of people in the state that I need to converse with” as well as others before making a decisions.

Those conversations have begun. Franken, 63, recently dined with Democratic state senators and “influencers.” They talked about what it would take to run, including what the Democratic Party would need to do to reverse near-term voting trends in Iowa.

Whether or not Grassley runs, Franken said it will take a “Herculean effort ... because the state, frankly, isn’t nearly as purple as it used to be.”