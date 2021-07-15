 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greene, Iowa, woman survey storm fallout: trees damaged, fields flattened, shed destroyed
0 comments
topical top story

Greene, Iowa, woman survey storm fallout: trees damaged, fields flattened, shed destroyed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENE, Iowa -- Diane Wells, of rural Greene, saw significant tree damage and a metal storage shed was destroyed, but her house was spared, save two west-facing windows that were hit by a flying tree limb.

Wells storm damage 1.jpg

A friend of Diane Wells helping with her property saws a tree limb into more manageable-sized pieces so it can be removed from a metal shed it crashed into after a tornado touched down in Floyd County, Iowa, Wednesday night.

Facing what looks to be several thousand dollars in cleanup costs, as most insurance policies offer little, if any, coverage for tree removal, Wells said she plans to check with local organizations to see if there is any sort of public assistance available.

“I’ve lived here 28 years, and I went through a lot of storms, but I think this has been the worst,” Wells said as she walked around the yard. “The fire department came and cut the trees from the driveway so we could get out, but I don’t know who can help us with the rest of this.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
wells storm damage 2.jpg

Numerous large trees on Diane Wells' property were split or toppled completely during a tornado that touched down in Floyd County, Iowa, Wednesday night, including a massive maple tree Wells thinks had been there nearly 100 years.

The tornado also damaged trees in her neighbor’s yard and laid down corn stalks at the edge of an adjacent field, leaving half-moon trails of damage, resembling the number three, around Wells’ and her neighbors respective houses.

“It could have been a lot worse; I feel pretty lucky about that,” Wells said. “It’s just going to take some time to get this all taken care of.”

“We do burn wood sometimes, but not this much,” Wells joked.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surgeon general: Health misinformation costs lives

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News