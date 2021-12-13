Growing state budget prompts calls for tax cuts

Revenue collections are up $212 million, or $82 million more than the October growth estimate, Lyons said. That was the result of pent-up consumer demand and “massive government spending in the form of stimulus payments and extended unemployment benefits in addition to emergency moves by the Federal Reserve to stabilize the economy.”

Despite Lyons’ bullish projections, banker David Underwood — another panel member — cautioned that some of the numbers were “more of a guess than anything,” and called for revising tax receipts for fiscal 2023 downward by $80 million to $9.21 billion, a growth rate of 1.7 percent, to reflect uncertainty about inflation and COVID-19.

Iowa Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen shared an optimistic long-term forecast for the Iowa economy but also expressed concerns COVID-19 and advances in technology that might influence consumer behavior. Still, he was confident the forecast will not be revised downward when the panel meets again in March. A former GOP legislator, he advised lawmakers they could build the state budget off the December forecast rather than wait until seeing the March numbers.

Using Gov. Kim Reynolds’ spending recommendation would leave nearly $1.3 billion as an ending balance on June 31, 2022, he said.

