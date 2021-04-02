Here is what’s alive and dead in the Iowa Legislature

Dead

• Provide state-funded “students first” scholarships to private-school families (SF159)

• Allow student-athletes to profit from use of name/image/likeness (SF245)

• Prohibit/remove most automated traffic enforcement cameras (SF516)

• Bar employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations (SF555)

• Establish daylight saving time as the eventual official time in Iowa (SF335)

• End faculty tenure at regent universities (HF490/SF41)

• Legalize e-sports wagering (HSB200)

• Reduce penalty for first offense marijuana possession conviction (SF533)

• Restore voting rights for eligible felons (HF818)

• Post information on medication abortions at medical facilities (HF383)

• Eliminate statute of limitation on criminal actions involving sexual abuse of minors (SF572)

• Cut off state funds for cities/counties that “defund” police (SF479)

• Create offense for slower drivers who “camp” in divided highway left lane (HF494)