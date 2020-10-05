High voter interest, busy campaigns on first day of early voting in Iowa

Officials expect more of the same this fall. More than 642,000 absentee ballots had been requested as of Monday, according to the Iowa Secretary of State. With 29 days remaining until Election Day, that’s already very close to the 647,152 early votes that were cast in the 2016 election.

In Iowa, there are plenty of races in which voters may be engaged. Polls suggest the presidential race between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is very close, as is the state’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. That one could determine which party emerges from the election with a majority in the Senate.

Three of the state’s Congressional races appear to be close and the fourth, in the 4th District, is intriguing after the primary defeat of Republican nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve King.

And Republicans’ unblocked control of the state lawmaking process is on the ballot in the form of the race to the Iowa House majority.