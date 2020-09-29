In a break from the CDC, Iowa softens its quarantine guidelines

“Unfortunately, Gov. Reynolds’ newest recommendations are not consistent with what the scientific community continues to tell us about protecting ourselves, our students and our communities from COVID-19,” Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, said in a statement. “Weeks into the school year, we are once again grappling with cloudy information that has no basis in science. At the very least, the guidance should come with mandatory face coverings statewide, including continued social distancing and other mitigation efforts designed to promote health and safety in our public schools.”

After a spike of new cases when college students returned to campus and a subsequent reduction, new cases have once again been rising in Iowa over the past two weeks.

More importantly, the seven-day rolling average number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations is at its highest point since early June, and recent hospitalizations are higher than they have ever been over the course of the pandemic.

Reynolds on Tuesday said her administration is in constant contact with hospitals, and that hospitals have not yet indicated they cannot handle the increasing number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations.