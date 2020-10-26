In Iowa, another close election race for Ernst

Ernst’s lines of attack on her opponent have included criticism of Greenfield’s history as a real estate business executive, and charges that Greenfield has not campaigned in as many counties across that state as has Ernst.

“I think that she’s done a good job touting her record and explaining what she’s done and what she’s accomplished in her six years there,” Winfrey said of Ernst. “And she’s also done a very good job responding to the attacks that have come from Greenfield or the Democratic Party about her positions.”

The one attack Ernst faces most is her opposition to the Affordable Care Act, a Democrat-era health care program that expanded access to health insurance for tens of millions of Americans. One of the most popular elements of the law is its stipulation that Americans cannot be denied health insurance just because they have a serious health condition.

Ernst voted multiple times for Senate legislation that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act. None of those bills made it all the way; the closest came in 2017, when the late Arizona Republican John McCain cast the decisive “no” vote on a bill to repeal the health care law.