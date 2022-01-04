In Iowa, it's likely to be status quo for environmental policy

For 12 years, Iowans have been waiting for the state Legislature to finance the Natural Resources & Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, a sales-tax supported fund for clean water, productive agricultural soil and thriving wildlife habitat.

Despite 63% approval from voters in a 2010 referendum, the Iowa Legislature has not yet voted to raise the sales tax by three-eighths of a cent to fill the trust fund. And it’s not likely to happen again when the next legislative session begins next week.

“Nobody is in favor of a sales tax,” said Rep. Robert Bacon, R-Slater, who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee.

However, one of goals of the Republican-led state Senate is to do away with state income tax. If that were to happen this year or in an upcoming session, the possibility of replacing the lost revenue through higher fees or an increase in the sales tax could be open for discussion.

“If we phase out income tax, my opinion is we’re going to have to raise the sales tax. If we do, three-eighths cent would go toward iWill,” Bacon said, referring to the Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy, a coalition working toward filling the trust fund.