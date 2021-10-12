Investigation of Miller-Meeks’ financial disclosure urged

The Iowa Democratic Party on Monday asked the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' 2020 financial disclosure, saying the ophthalmologist representing Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District omitted information.

“I’m very concerned Mariannette Miller-Meeks doesn’t want to play by the rules and she doesn’t think transparency is important,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said Monday.

Miller-Meeks filed her new filer financial disclosure report Aug. 13. The two-page report says “none disclosed” for assets and “unearned” income, liabilities, positions or agreements, The Gazette reported on Sept. 17.

For her earned income for 2020, Miller-Meeks reported $100,000 for her salary as a U.S. representative, although she didn’t start that job until January 2021. It’s possible she intended that amount to represent the share of her $174,000 congressional salary she’d been paid through Aug. 13, when the report was filed.

Miller-Meeks did not list her $25,000 annual salary from the Iowa Senate, where she served from January 2019 to January 2021. Will Kiley, a spokesman for Miller-Meeks, told The Gazette on Sept. 15 his boss would update her form to add her Iowa Senate salary, but no update had been filed as of Monday.