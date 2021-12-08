Iowa aims $100M in pandemic aid to water quality, infrastructure

Larry Weber, a University of Iowa professor of civil and environmental engineering and the Edwin B. Green chair in hydraulics, said he’s “delighted” about the governor’s announcement.

“We’re excited to participate in the proposal process with the ideas we have,” he said of the new grant program. “We recognize $100 million is important, but, as I’ve said before, our need is $10 billion. This is a small, but important, step on the pathway toward watershed improvement in the state.”

The Rescue Plan funding allocated to water project is on top of $110.7 million coming to Iowa from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan bill passed earlier this fall.

Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials said last week they expect $46 million of that money will be used to remove lead from drinking water. The remainder would pay for improvements to drinking water systems, wastewater projects and to address water contaminated by per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances — the so-called “forever chemicals.”

Iowa’s water quality has been a concern for years as nitrate and phosphorus wash from Iowa farm fields into streams, lakes and rivers and threaten drinking water. Iowa was among Midwest states that committed in 2008 to reducing excess nutrients by 45% — both to help the Gulf of Mexico, where nutrients have created a dead zone where wildlife can’t survive — and to protect the health and safety of Midwest waterways.

