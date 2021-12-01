Iowa Air National Guard members face vaccine deadline

“We have trained these airmen and these soldiers for months and for years and we value them in our organization,” he said. If a Guard member refuses the vaccine, without an approved medical or religious exemption, and gets to the end point, “we will look at what that means for the Iowa National Guard and for those individual service members.”

“Separation is an option on the table that has been laid out based upon Department of Defense guidance.

“The outcomes could vary, depending on the service member, whether they follow and look for a medical or religious exemption,” Waldron said. “The outcomes of that either approved or denied could determine the follow on steps from there. If someone continues to refuse or (is) not willing to proceed with a vaccination, then there are a number of administrative things that we could do and that could be dependent at the time.

“We will look at different options on an individual basis to determine what is the best for them and what is best for the organization.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0