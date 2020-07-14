Iowa auditor: Unnecessary risks in Test Iowa results reporting process

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Iowa’s state auditor maintains the reporting process for results from new coronavirus tests conducted under Iowa’s $26 million program is illegal and creates opportunities for fraud and errors.

Auditor Rob Sand issued a report Tuesday and spoke to reporters during a virtual press conference, in which he expressed concern that the program’s results reporting process is unnecessarily complex.

“The fact that we are in a pandemic right now, the cases are rising, and that the importance of getting this information right from a public health aspect is paramount,” Sand said. “We should not be taking unnecessary risks with data related to the pandemic.”

Nearly 36,000 Iowans have contracted the new coronavirus and 756 Iowans have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, according to state public health data as of Tuesday afternoon.

In April, Iowa contracted with a Utah-based health care company to expand the state’s coronavirus testing capacity. Results from the testing program Test Iowa are sent to Utah-based software companies Qualtrics and Domo, then to the Iowa Chief Information Officer. Then the test results are delivered to the Iowa Department of Public Health.