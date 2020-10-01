Iowa Campaign Almanac for Thursday, October 1, 2020

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Thursday, October 1, 2020:

ERNST AD FEATURES FORMER DEMOCRAT: An Iowa man who says he used to vote for Democrats is featured in a campaign ad supporting Republican Joni Ernst.

“My entire life, I've been a Democrat. I just want nothing to do with them anymore,” says “Rick” — his last name is not given — in the ad. “Theresa Greenfield is much too liberal for me. I don't think Theresa Greenfield is capable of standing up to the radical left because she's already in their pocket.”

Ernst, a first-term incumbent, faces Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate election.

AD TIES AXNE TO PELOSI: An ad from Republican 3rd District Congressional candidate David Young’s campaign ties his opponent, Democratic first-term incumbent Cindy Axne, to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.