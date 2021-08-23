Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

DOT OFFICES CLOSED

All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 6.

All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers will be closed Sept. 4 and resume operations at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Many people may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.

People who need to visit a DOT location must make an appointment through the DOT website.

The Iowa DOT recommends that commercial vehicle operators plan ahead if they will need services from the Iowa DOT immediately following the Labor Day weekend. Commercial vehicle operators who need oversize/overweight permits for travel in Sept. 7 should obtain them before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3.

No movements of oversize/overweight loads will be permitted in Iowa from noon Friday, Sept. 3 until 30 minutes before sunrise Sept. 7.

STATE EMPLOYEE INSURANCE PREMIUMS

Monthly premiums charged to state employees who enroll in the government's 2021 health insurance plan will be unchanged for 2022, according to estimates approved 5-0 on Monday by Iowa Executive Council members.