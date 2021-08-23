Iowa Capitol Digest for Monday, Aug. 23, 2021

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:
CROP REPORT
Iowa topsoil moisture levels rated 24% very short, 40% short and 36% adequate, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly report released Monday.
Subsoil moisture levels rated 27% very short, 42% short and 31% adequate. Northwest, central and east-central Iowa had the lowest subsoil moisture levels in the state, with more than 80% rated short to very short.
Corn in or beyond the drought stage reached 90%, six days ahead of the five-year average, according to the USDA. Forty-seven percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, four days ahead of normal. Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent.
Soybeans setting pods reached 95%, eight days ahead of normal. Soybean condition was rated 61% good to excellent.
The statewide average temperature was 72.7 degrees, 0.7 degrees above normal, according to State Climatologist Justin Glisan.
Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at several southern Iowa stations to 3.26 inches at Webster City. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.57 inch, while the normal is 0.95 inch.
Multiple stations observed the week’s high temperature of 92 degrees Aug. 20, on average nine degrees above normal. Elkader reported the week’s low temperature of 46 degrees on the Aug. 16, 12 degrees below normal.
DOT OFFICES CLOSED
All Iowa Department of Transportation business locations will be closed on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
All Iowa DOT driver’s license service centers will be closed Sept. 4 and resume operations at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Many people may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.
People who need to visit a DOT location must make an appointment through the DOT website.
The Iowa DOT recommends that commercial vehicle operators plan ahead if they will need services from the Iowa DOT immediately following the Labor Day weekend. Commercial vehicle operators who need oversize/overweight permits for travel in Sept. 7 should obtain them before 4:30 p.m. Sept. 3.
No movements of oversize/overweight loads will be permitted in Iowa from noon Friday, Sept. 3 until 30 minutes before sunrise Sept. 7.
STATE EMPLOYEE INSURANCE PREMIUMS
Monthly premiums charged to state employees who enroll in the government's 2021 health insurance plan will be unchanged for 2022, according to estimates approved 5-0 on Monday by Iowa Executive Council members.
Contract holders in the Iowa Choice HMO option would continue to pay $54 of the total $769 monthly premium cost and $180 of the $1,798 monthly cost for a family plan, with the state covering the remaining amount. Single-member premium costs would be $130 of the $845 monthly premium cost under the National Choice PPO, while the family share would stay at $342 of the $1,966 monthly premium, according to Department of Administrative Services documents.
State officials projected up to 53,643 state employees and their eligible dependents will enroll between Sept. 27 and Oct. 29 in either the Iowa-based or national provider networks being offered under the two Wellmark Blue Cross-Blue Shield health insurance options available to nearly 21,000 contract holders beginning Jan. 1.
IOWA RESCUE PLAN
A state legislator has recommended Phase 4 of an Iowa Rescue Plan to Gov. Kim Reynolds, using some of the $1.48 billion in American Rescue Plan dollars allotted to Iowa.
The proposal from Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, recommends using $217.2 million for 20 initiatives to invest in Iowa agriculture and to grow resilient food systems.
“These measures will enhance our state’s nutritional self-sufficiency, public health and rural economies,” he said. “The recommendations are rooted in the principles of sustaining and regenerating our soil and water resources, creating new opportunities for young, beginning and transitioning farmers in both rural and urban settings, and providing for advancements in food self-sufficiency and food security.”
The proposals address some of the negative impacts of the disaster emergency, especially those experienced by vulnerable Iowans most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, he said.